SNPS: Synopsys Inc
495.50 USD 15.39 (3.21%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNPS ha avuto una variazione del 3.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 475.27 e ad un massimo di 498.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Synopsys Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
475.27 498.00
Intervallo Annuale
365.76 651.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 480.11
- Apertura
- 480.01
- Bid
- 495.50
- Ask
- 495.80
- Minimo
- 475.27
- Massimo
- 498.00
- Volume
- 10.375 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -15.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.29%
20 settembre, sabato