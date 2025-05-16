Currencies / SMXT
SMXT: Solarmax Technology Inc
1.07 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SMXT exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.06 and at a high of 1.09.
Follow Solarmax Technology Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SMXT News
- SolarMax Revenue Jumps 53 Percent in Q2
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- SolarMax stock soars after landing $127.3M battery storage contract
- SolarMax Technology Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Daily Range
1.06 1.09
Year Range
0.60 2.70
- Previous Close
- 1.08
- Open
- 1.09
- Bid
- 1.07
- Ask
- 1.37
- Low
- 1.06
- High
- 1.09
- Volume
- 107
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- -8.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.08%
- Year Change
- 69.84%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev