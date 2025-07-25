QuotesSections
SLYV: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I

89.27 USD 1.08 (1.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SLYV exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.11 and at a high of 89.87.

Follow SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SLYV stock price today?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I stock is priced at 89.27 today. It trades within 89.11 - 89.87, yesterday's close was 88.19, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of SLYV shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I is currently valued at 89.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.08% and USD. View the chart live to track SLYV movements.

How to buy SLYV stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I shares at the current price of 89.27. Orders are usually placed near 89.27 or 89.57, while 43 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SLYV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SLYV stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I involves considering the yearly range 65.96 - 96.14 and current price 89.27. Many compare 1.28% and 21.01% before placing orders at 89.27 or 89.57. Explore the SLYV price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 96.14. Within 65.96 - 96.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) over the year was 65.96. Comparing it with the current 89.27 and 65.96 - 96.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLYV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SLYV stock split?

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.19, and 4.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
89.11 89.87
Year Range
65.96 96.14
Previous Close
88.19
Open
89.11
Bid
89.27
Ask
89.57
Low
89.11
High
89.87
Volume
43
Daily Change
1.22%
Month Change
1.28%
6 Months Change
21.01%
Year Change
4.08%
15 October, Wednesday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index
Act
10.7
Fcst
-13.1
Prev
-8.7
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Beige Book
Act
Fcst
Prev