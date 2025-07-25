- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SLYV: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I
SLYV exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.11 and at a high of 89.87.
Follow SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLYV News
- Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- The Hidden Side Of The Stock Market's Hot Streak
- Seasonal Weakness And A Stretch For Risk
- The Fed Finally Cuts Rates: Why Small Caps Are Suddenly Soaring
- Small Cap Investing: Act On Active, Pass On Passive
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- FNDA: Small Cap Value ETF Outperforming The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FNDA)
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Weak Jobs Data Validates Our Bullish Treasury Forecast
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Should SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SLYV stock price today?
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I stock is priced at 89.27 today. It trades within 89.11 - 89.87, yesterday's close was 88.19, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of SLYV shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I is currently valued at 89.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.08% and USD. View the chart live to track SLYV movements.
How to buy SLYV stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I shares at the current price of 89.27. Orders are usually placed near 89.27 or 89.57, while 43 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SLYV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SLYV stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I involves considering the yearly range 65.96 - 96.14 and current price 89.27. Many compare 1.28% and 21.01% before placing orders at 89.27 or 89.57. Explore the SLYV price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 96.14. Within 65.96 - 96.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) S & P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) over the year was 65.96. Comparing it with the current 89.27 and 65.96 - 96.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SLYV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SLYV stock split?
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value I has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.19, and 4.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 88.19
- Open
- 89.11
- Bid
- 89.27
- Ask
- 89.57
- Low
- 89.11
- High
- 89.87
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 1.22%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.01%
- Year Change
- 4.08%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 10.7
- Fcst
- -13.1
- Prev
- -8.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev