Currencies / SLNH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SLNH: Soluna Holdings Inc
0.98 USD 0.05 (5.38%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLNH exchange rate has changed by 5.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.91 and at a high of 1.16.
Follow Soluna Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLNH News
- Soluna stock surges after securing $100 million credit facility
- Soluna begins construction on Project Kati 1, surpasses 1 GW milestone
- Soluna reaches 1 GW milestone with two new Texas clean computing sites
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Neutral rating on Soluna stock amid growth
- Soluna Holdings shareholders approve reverse stock split and board elections
- Soluna Revenue Falls 36 Percent
- Soluna stock initiated with Neutral rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Soluna stock plunges after pricing $5 million public offering
- Soluna reports 80% revenue growth, expands renewable computing projects
- Soluna expands Dorothy 2 project, grows power pipeline to 2.8 GW
- Soluna expands partnership with Compass Mining for 13 MW capacity
- Soluna expands hosting agreement with Blockware by 3 MW in Texas
- Soluna Holdings director Phelan sells $39,180 in preferred stock
- Soluna Holdings chief accounting officer sells $9,240 in stock
- Soluna secures $20M from Spring Lane for Project Kati data center
- Soluna Holdings launches phase 1 of Project Dorothy 2
- Soluna to Launch First Solar-Powered Data Center With 75 MW Project
- Soluna Reports Q1’25 Results
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Mixed: 'Volatility Doesn't Equal ...Financial Loss Unless You Sell,' Says Expert - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Brady (NYSE:BRC)
Daily Range
0.91 1.16
Year Range
0.36 4.79
- Previous Close
- 0.93
- Open
- 0.98
- Bid
- 0.98
- Ask
- 1.28
- Low
- 0.91
- High
- 1.16
- Volume
- 24.314 K
- Daily Change
- 5.38%
- Month Change
- 104.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.12%
- Year Change
- -68.18%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev