SLNH: Soluna Holdings Inc
1.08 USD 0.22 (25.58%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SLNH a changé de 25.58% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 0.87 et à un maximum de 1.09.
Suivez la dynamique Soluna Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SLNH Nouvelles
- L’action de Galaxy Digital atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 33,17 USD
- L’action de Soluna bondit après l’obtention d’une facilité de crédit de 100 millions $
- Soluna stock surges after securing $100 million credit facility
- Soluna begins construction on Project Kati 1, surpasses 1 GW milestone
- Soluna reaches 1 GW milestone with two new Texas clean computing sites
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Neutral rating on Soluna stock amid growth
- Soluna Holdings shareholders approve reverse stock split and board elections
- Soluna Revenue Falls 36 Percent
- Soluna stock initiated with Neutral rating at H.C. Wainwright
- Why Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 34%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- Soluna stock plunges after pricing $5 million public offering
- Soluna reports 80% revenue growth, expands renewable computing projects
- Soluna expands Dorothy 2 project, grows power pipeline to 2.8 GW
- Soluna expands partnership with Compass Mining for 13 MW capacity
- Soluna expands hosting agreement with Blockware by 3 MW in Texas
- Soluna Holdings director Phelan sells $39,180 in preferred stock
- Soluna Holdings chief accounting officer sells $9,240 in stock
- Soluna secures $20M from Spring Lane for Project Kati data center
- Soluna Holdings launches phase 1 of Project Dorothy 2
- Soluna to Launch First Solar-Powered Data Center With 75 MW Project
- Soluna Reports Q1’25 Results
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Mixed: 'Volatility Doesn't Equal ...Financial Loss Unless You Sell,' Says Expert - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Brady (NYSE:BRC)
Range quotidien
0.87 1.09
Range Annuel
0.36 4.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 0.86
- Ouverture
- 0.87
- Bid
- 1.08
- Ask
- 1.38
- Plus Bas
- 0.87
- Plus Haut
- 1.09
- Volume
- 6.395 K
- Changement quotidien
- 25.58%
- Changement Mensuel
- 125.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 58.82%
- Changement Annuel
- -64.94%
20 septembre, samedi