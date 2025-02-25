QuotesSections
SLDPW: Solid Power Inc - Warrant

0.4401 USD 0.0321 (6.80%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SLDPW exchange rate has changed by -6.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4299 and at a high of 0.4901.

Follow Solid Power Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.4299 0.4901
Year Range
0.0768 1.0700
Previous Close
0.4722
Open
0.4773
Bid
0.4401
Ask
0.4431
Low
0.4299
High
0.4901
Volume
36
Daily Change
-6.80%
Month Change
-15.37%
6 Months Change
144.77%
Year Change
335.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%