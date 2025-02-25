Currencies / SLDPW
SLDPW: Solid Power Inc - Warrant
0.4401 USD 0.0321 (6.80%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLDPW exchange rate has changed by -6.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4299 and at a high of 0.4901.
Daily Range
0.4299 0.4901
Year Range
0.0768 1.0700
- Previous Close
- 0.4722
- Open
- 0.4773
- Bid
- 0.4401
- Ask
- 0.4431
- Low
- 0.4299
- High
- 0.4901
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- -6.80%
- Month Change
- -15.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 144.77%
- Year Change
- 335.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%