SKX: Skechers U.S.A. Inc
63.15 USD 0.05 (0.08%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SKX exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.13 and at a high of 63.36.
Follow Skechers U.S.A. Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SKX News
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NIKE, Adidas, Skechers U.S.A, Birkenstock and Wolverine World Wide
- 5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks Positioned for Growth Amid Athleisure Boom
- Nike’s turnaround is starting to work as pressure from rivals eases, analyst says
- Nike shares lifted to Buy as TD Cowen highlights cyclical recovery
- Top TD Cowen Analyst Upgrades Nike Stock (NKE) to Buy, Says ‘Margin Recovery Is Underappreciated’ - TipRanks.com
- Foot Locker becomes wholly owned subsidiary of Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Caleres Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 3.6% Y/Y
- TechnipFMC stock rises on S&P MidCap 400 addition
- UBS upgrades Puma stock rating to Neutral from Sell on Artemis stake news
- NIKE's Premium P/E & Fresh Rally: Time to Accumulate or Stay Cautious?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- Skechers stock rating downgraded to Hold by Argus after 3G Capital deal
- This Skechers Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- NIKE vs. Skechers: Which Player is Ahead in the Global Footwear Race?
- Is Skechers (SKX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- UBS reiterates Neutral rating on Skechers stock amid pending acquisition
- Skechers (SKX) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations
- Skechers earnings missed, revenue topped estimates
- Skechers (SKX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Skechers accused of stealing design behind its bestselling shoe line
- Crocs: Game On! - Tariff Headwinds To Fade (NASDAQ:CROX)
- Western brands still carry cachet in China’s lower-tier cities. So that’s where they’re going now.
- Skechers Sprints Past Bid – Strong Sell (NYSE:SKX)
- Factbox-Retailers’ exposure to tariffs on Asian countries
Daily Range
63.13 63.36
Year Range
44.51 78.85
- Previous Close
- 63.20
- Open
- 63.25
- Bid
- 63.15
- Ask
- 63.45
- Low
- 63.13
- High
- 63.36
- Volume
- 15.290 K
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.61%
- Year Change
- -5.44%
