SIL: Global X Silver Miners ETF
SIL exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.30 and at a high of 76.38.
Follow Global X Silver Miners ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SIL News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SIL stock price today?
Global X Silver Miners ETF stock is priced at 75.21 today. It trades within 74.30 - 76.38, yesterday's close was 75.15, and trading volume reached 5672. The live price chart of SIL shows these updates.
Does Global X Silver Miners ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Silver Miners ETF is currently valued at 75.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 92.80% and USD. View the chart live to track SIL movements.
How to buy SIL stock?
You can buy Global X Silver Miners ETF shares at the current price of 75.21. Orders are usually placed near 75.21 or 75.51, while 5672 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow SIL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SIL stock?
Investing in Global X Silver Miners ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.37 - 76.38 and current price 75.21. Many compare 3.74% and 88.40% before placing orders at 75.21 or 75.51. Explore the SIL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Silver Miners ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the past year was 76.38. Within 31.37 - 76.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Silver Miners ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Silver Miners ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) over the year was 31.37. Comparing it with the current 75.21 and 31.37 - 76.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SIL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SIL stock split?
Global X Silver Miners ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.15, and 92.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.15
- Open
- 74.68
- Bid
- 75.21
- Ask
- 75.51
- Low
- 74.30
- High
- 76.38
- Volume
- 5.672 K
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 3.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 88.40%
- Year Change
- 92.80%
