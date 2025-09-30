- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SHY: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.93 and at a high of 83.09.
Follow iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHY News
- AdvisorNet Financial Cuts $3.9 Million From Short-Term Treasury ETF — Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: Measuring The Impact Of The China Rare Earth Love Letter
- How To Build A $500,000 Low-Stress Retirement Portfolio
- Shutdown Threatens Next Week's Inflation Report, Making Fed's Job Harder
- Tame Tariff Impact Gives The U.S. Fed Room To Cut
- U.S. Government Shutdown Forces Fed To Navigate Uncertainty Without A Compass
- 'Flying Blind' In The Shutdown?
- Flying Blind? How Bond Investors Can Navigate A Lack Of Economic Data
- Rates Spark: Euro Rates In A Comfortable Position
- Macro Monthly: Status Quo
- Charting Market Views On Interest Rates With Richard Clarida
- SPX Options Jump To Record 74% Market Share
- Weekly Treasury Simulation: 0% To 2% Range Most Likely For 3-Month Bill Rate In 10 Years
- No News Is... No News
- Interest Rate Implications From U.S. Government Shutdown
- Promised Recession… So Where Is It?
- Rates Spark: All Major Dutch Funds Now On Track For 2026
- Upside Inflation Bias Continues As Fed Faces Data Blackout
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- Rates Spark: Positive Signs From Dutch Pension Reforms
- Treasury FRNs Remain A Cornerstone Bond Strategy
- October 2025 Perspective
- Rates Spark: Flying Blind
- Rates Spark: Tight Timelines For Dutch Pension Reforms
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SHY stock price today?
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 83.09 today. It trades within 82.93 - 83.09, yesterday's close was 82.93, and trading volume reached 2772. The live price chart of SHY shows these updates.
Does iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 83.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.10% and USD. View the chart live to track SHY movements.
How to buy SHY stock?
You can buy iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 83.09. Orders are usually placed near 83.09 or 83.39, while 2772 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SHY stock?
Investing in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 81.66 - 83.12 and current price 83.09. Many compare 0.34% and 0.24% before placing orders at 83.09 or 83.39. Explore the SHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 83.12. Within 81.66 - 83.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) over the year was 81.66. Comparing it with the current 83.09 and 81.66 - 83.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SHY stock split?
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.93, and 1.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 82.93
- Open
- 82.94
- Bid
- 83.09
- Ask
- 83.39
- Low
- 82.93
- High
- 83.09
- Volume
- 2.772 K
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.24%
- Year Change
- 1.10%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev