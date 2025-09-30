QuotesSections
SHY: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

83.09 USD 0.16 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHY exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.93 and at a high of 83.09.

Follow iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SHY stock price today?

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 83.09 today. It trades within 82.93 - 83.09, yesterday's close was 82.93, and trading volume reached 2772. The live price chart of SHY shows these updates.

Does iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 83.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.10% and USD. View the chart live to track SHY movements.

How to buy SHY stock?

You can buy iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 83.09. Orders are usually placed near 83.09 or 83.39, while 2772 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SHY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SHY stock?

Investing in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 81.66 - 83.12 and current price 83.09. Many compare 0.34% and 0.24% before placing orders at 83.09 or 83.39. Explore the SHY price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 83.12. Within 81.66 - 83.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 82.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) over the year was 81.66. Comparing it with the current 83.09 and 81.66 - 83.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SHY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SHY stock split?

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 82.93, and 1.10% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
82.93 83.09
Year Range
81.66 83.12
Previous Close
82.93
Open
82.94
Bid
83.09
Ask
83.39
Low
82.93
High
83.09
Volume
2.772 K
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
0.34%
6 Months Change
0.24%
Year Change
1.10%
