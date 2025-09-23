QuotesSections
Currencies / SGOV
SGOV: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

100.46 USD 0.02 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SGOV exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 100.45 and at a high of 100.47.

Follow iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SGOV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SGOV stock price today?

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 100.46 today. It trades within 100.45 - 100.47, yesterday's close was 100.44, and trading volume reached 18133. The live price chart of SGOV shows these updates.

Does iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 100.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track SGOV movements.

How to buy SGOV stock?

You can buy iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 100.46. Orders are usually placed near 100.46 or 100.76, while 18133 and 0.01% show market activity. Follow SGOV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SGOV stock?

Investing in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.15 - 100.74 and current price 100.46. Many compare 0.08% and 0.10% before placing orders at 100.46 or 100.76. Explore the SGOV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 100.74. Within 100.15 - 100.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 100.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) over the year was 100.15. Comparing it with the current 100.46 and 100.15 - 100.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SGOV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SGOV stock split?

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 100.44, and 0.12% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
100.45 100.47
Year Range
100.15 100.74
Previous Close
100.44
Open
100.45
Bid
100.46
Ask
100.76
Low
100.45
High
100.47
Volume
18.133 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.08%
6 Months Change
0.10%
Year Change
0.12%
09 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:35
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
WASDE Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
30-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.734%
Fcst
Prev
4.651%
19:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev