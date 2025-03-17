QuotesSections
SDY
SDY: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

140.83 USD 0.93 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SDY exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.12 and at a high of 140.86.

Follow SPDR S&P Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SDY News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SDY stock price today?

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock is priced at 140.83 today. It trades within 140.12 - 140.86, yesterday's close was 139.90, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of SDY shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF is currently valued at 140.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.51% and USD. View the chart live to track SDY movements.

How to buy SDY stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 140.83. Orders are usually placed near 140.83 or 141.13, while 55 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow SDY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SDY stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 119.83 - 144.44 and current price 140.83. Many compare 0.53% and 8.25% before placing orders at 140.83 or 141.13. Explore the SDY price chart live with daily changes.

What are AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) stock highest prices?

The highest price of AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) in the past year was 144.44. Within 119.83 - 144.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 139.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) (SDY) over the year was 119.83. Comparing it with the current 140.83 and 119.83 - 144.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SDY stock split?

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 139.90, and 1.51% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
140.12 140.86
Year Range
119.83 144.44
Previous Close
139.90
Open
140.12
Bid
140.83
Ask
141.13
Low
140.12
High
140.86
Volume
55
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
0.53%
6 Months Change
8.25%
Year Change
1.51%
