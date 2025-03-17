- 개요
SDY: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
SDY 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 139.51이고 고가는 140.32이었습니다.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SDY News
자주 묻는 질문
What is SDY stock price today?
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock is priced at 139.90 today. It trades within 139.51 - 140.32, yesterday's close was 140.03, and trading volume reached 497. The live price chart of SDY shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF is currently valued at 139.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.84% and USD. View the chart live to track SDY movements.
How to buy SDY stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 139.90. Orders are usually placed near 139.90 or 140.20, while 497 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow SDY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SDY stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 119.83 - 144.44 and current price 139.90. Many compare -0.14% and 7.53% before placing orders at 139.90 or 140.20. Explore the SDY price chart live with daily changes.
What are AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) stock highest prices?
The highest price of AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) in the past year was 144.44. Within 119.83 - 144.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 140.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) (SDY) over the year was 119.83. Comparing it with the current 139.90 and 119.83 - 144.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SDY stock split?
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 140.03, and 0.84% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 140.03
- 시가
- 139.58
- Bid
- 139.90
- Ask
- 140.20
- 저가
- 139.51
- 고가
- 140.32
- 볼륨
- 497
- 일일 변동
- -0.09%
- 월 변동
- -0.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.53%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.84%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 4.2%
- 훑어보기
- 4.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 84 K
- 훑어보기
- 22 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 62.2%
- 훑어보기
- 62.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 3.9%
- 훑어보기
- 3.7%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 98 K
- 훑어보기
- 38 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.8%
- 훑어보기
- 8.1%
- 활동
- 54.2
- 예측값
- 56.4
- 훑어보기
- 54.5
- 활동
- 53.6
- 예측값
- 55.0
- 훑어보기
- 55.4
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 424
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 549
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 266.7 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 103.0 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -172.5 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 23.4 K