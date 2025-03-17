시세섹션
SDY: SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

139.90 USD 0.13 (0.09%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SDY 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 139.51이고 고가는 140.32이었습니다.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

SDY News

자주 묻는 질문

What is SDY stock price today?

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock is priced at 139.90 today. It trades within 139.51 - 140.32, yesterday's close was 140.03, and trading volume reached 497. The live price chart of SDY shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF is currently valued at 139.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.84% and USD. View the chart live to track SDY movements.

How to buy SDY stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 139.90. Orders are usually placed near 139.90 or 140.20, while 497 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow SDY updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SDY stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 119.83 - 144.44 and current price 139.90. Many compare -0.14% and 7.53% before placing orders at 139.90 or 140.20. Explore the SDY price chart live with daily changes.

What are AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) stock highest prices?

The highest price of AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) in the past year was 144.44. Within 119.83 - 144.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 140.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.

What are AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AIM FUNDS GROUP (INVESCO FUNDS GROUP) (SDY) over the year was 119.83. Comparing it with the current 139.90 and 119.83 - 144.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SDY moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SDY stock split?

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 140.03, and 0.84% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
139.51 140.32
년간 변동
119.83 144.44
이전 종가
140.03
시가
139.58
Bid
139.90
Ask
140.20
저가
139.51
고가
140.32
볼륨
497
일일 변동
-0.09%
월 변동
-0.14%
6개월 변동
7.53%
년간 변동율
0.84%
03 10월, 금요일
10:05
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
12:30
USD
실업률
활동
예측값
4.2%
훑어보기
4.3%
12:30
USD
비농장 급여
활동
예측값
84 K
훑어보기
22 K
12:30
USD
참여율
활동
예측값
62.2%
훑어보기
62.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 m/m
활동
예측값
0.4%
훑어보기
0.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 y/y
활동
예측값
3.9%
훑어보기
3.7%
12:30
USD
개인 비농업 급여
활동
예측값
98 K
훑어보기
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 실업률
활동
예측값
7.8%
훑어보기
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 서비스 PMI
활동
54.2
예측값
56.4
훑어보기
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 합성물 PMI
활동
53.6
예측값
55.0
훑어보기
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 지급가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
예측값
훑어보기
424
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
예측값
훑어보기
549
17:40
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
23.4 K