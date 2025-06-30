- Overview
SCHX: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF
SCHX exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.59 and at a high of 26.65.
Follow Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHX stock price today?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock is priced at 26.60 today. It trades within 26.59 - 26.65, yesterday's close was 26.59, and trading volume reached 253. The live price chart of SCHX shows these updates.
Does Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF is currently valued at 26.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.91% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHX movements.
How to buy SCHX stock?
You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 26.60. Orders are usually placed near 26.60 or 26.90, while 253 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow SCHX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHX stock?
Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.99 - 26.65 and current price 26.60. Many compare 1.33% and 20.20% before placing orders at 26.60 or 26.90. Explore the SCHX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the past year was 26.65. Within 18.99 - 26.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) over the year was 18.99. Comparing it with the current 26.60 and 18.99 - 26.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHX stock split?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.59, and 17.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.59
- Open
- 26.63
- Bid
- 26.60
- Ask
- 26.90
- Low
- 26.59
- High
- 26.65
- Volume
- 253
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 1.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.20%
- Year Change
- 17.91%
