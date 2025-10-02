- Overview
SCHO: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
SCHO exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.44 and at a high of 24.45.
Follow Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SCHO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHO stock price today?
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock is priced at 24.44 today. It trades within 24.44 - 24.45, yesterday's close was 24.45, and trading volume reached 1399. The live price chart of SCHO shows these updates.
Does Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is currently valued at 24.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.03% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHO movements.
How to buy SCHO stock?
You can buy Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 24.44. Orders are usually placed near 24.44 or 24.74, while 1399 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SCHO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHO stock?
Investing in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.07 - 24.47 and current price 24.44. Many compare 0.33% and 0.21% before placing orders at 24.44 or 24.74. Explore the SCHO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the past year was 24.47. Within 24.07 - 24.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) over the year was 24.07. Comparing it with the current 24.44 and 24.07 - 24.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHO stock split?
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.45, and 1.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.45
- Open
- 24.44
- Bid
- 24.44
- Ask
- 24.74
- Low
- 24.44
- High
- 24.45
- Volume
- 1.399 K
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.21%
- Year Change
- 1.03%
