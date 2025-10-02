QuotesSections
SCHO: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

24.44 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHO exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.44 and at a high of 24.45.

Follow Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SCHO stock price today?

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock is priced at 24.44 today. It trades within 24.44 - 24.45, yesterday's close was 24.45, and trading volume reached 1399. The live price chart of SCHO shows these updates.

Does Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF is currently valued at 24.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.03% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHO movements.

How to buy SCHO stock?

You can buy Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 24.44. Orders are usually placed near 24.44 or 24.74, while 1399 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SCHO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SCHO stock?

Investing in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.07 - 24.47 and current price 24.44. Many compare 0.33% and 0.21% before placing orders at 24.44 or 24.74. Explore the SCHO price chart live with daily changes.

What are Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the past year was 24.47. Within 24.07 - 24.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) over the year was 24.07. Comparing it with the current 24.44 and 24.07 - 24.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SCHO stock split?

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.45, and 1.03% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
24.44 24.45
Year Range
24.07 24.47
Previous Close
24.45
Open
24.44
Bid
24.44
Ask
24.74
Low
24.44
High
24.45
Volume
1.399 K
Daily Change
-0.04%
Month Change
0.33%
6 Months Change
0.21%
Year Change
1.03%
17 October, Friday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.307 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.333 M
Prev
1.312 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-8.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
Fcst
1.2%
Prev
0.9%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
548
Fcst
Prev
547
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
20:00
USD
TIC Net Long-Term Transactions
Act
Fcst
$​108.6 B
Prev
$​49.2 B