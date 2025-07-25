- Overview
SCHA: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF
SCHA exchange rate has changed by 1.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.36 and at a high of 28.63.
Follow Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SCHA stock price today?
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 28.55 today. It trades within 28.36 - 28.63, yesterday's close was 28.15, and trading volume reached 300. The live price chart of SCHA shows these updates.
Does Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 28.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.22% and USD. View the chart live to track SCHA movements.
How to buy SCHA stock?
You can buy Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 28.55. Orders are usually placed near 28.55 or 28.85, while 300 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow SCHA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SCHA stock?
Investing in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.03 - 28.56 and current price 28.55. Many compare 2.66% and 24.35% before placing orders at 28.55 or 28.85. Explore the SCHA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 28.56. Within 20.03 - 28.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) over the year was 20.03. Comparing it with the current 28.55 and 20.03 - 28.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SCHA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SCHA stock split?
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.15, and 11.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.15
- Open
- 28.39
- Bid
- 28.55
- Ask
- 28.85
- Low
- 28.36
- High
- 28.63
- Volume
- 300
- Daily Change
- 1.42%
- Month Change
- 2.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.35%
- Year Change
- 11.22%
