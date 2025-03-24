Currencies / SBEV
SBEV: Splash Beverage Group Inc (NV)
2.27 USD 0.57 (33.53%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBEV exchange rate has changed by 33.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.72 and at a high of 2.29.
Follow Splash Beverage Group Inc (NV) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SBEV News
- Splash Beverage Group increases authorized common shares to 400 million
- Splash Beverage secures $500,000 UAE order for Costa Rican water
- Splash Beverage Group to acquire Costa Rican water rights for $20 million
- Splash Beverage Group Announces Exchange of Outstanding Notes for Preferred Equity to Support NYSE American Compliance
- How Did the Stock Market Perform This Week? - TipRanks.com
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 4/17/25 - TipRanks.com
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (March 24 to March 28) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
1.72 2.29
Year Range
0.06 9.79
- Previous Close
- 1.70
- Open
- 1.72
- Bid
- 2.27
- Ask
- 2.57
- Low
- 1.72
- High
- 2.29
- Volume
- 392
- Daily Change
- 33.53%
- Month Change
- 35.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.14%
- Year Change
- 808.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%