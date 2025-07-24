QuotesSections
Currencies / SAM
Back to US Stock Market

SAM: Boston Beer Company Inc (The)

218.58 USD 3.43 (1.59%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SAM exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 217.34 and at a high of 218.80.

Follow Boston Beer Company Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAM News

Daily Range
217.34 218.80
Year Range
185.33 329.55
Previous Close
215.15
Open
218.03
Bid
218.58
Ask
218.88
Low
217.34
High
218.80
Volume
63
Daily Change
1.59%
Month Change
-0.37%
6 Months Change
-10.03%
Year Change
-24.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%