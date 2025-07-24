Currencies / SAM
SAM: Boston Beer Company Inc (The)
218.58 USD 3.43 (1.59%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAM exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 217.34 and at a high of 218.80.
Follow Boston Beer Company Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
217.34 218.80
Year Range
185.33 329.55
- Previous Close
- 215.15
- Open
- 218.03
- Bid
- 218.58
- Ask
- 218.88
- Low
- 217.34
- High
- 218.80
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 1.59%
- Month Change
- -0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.03%
- Year Change
- -24.29%
