SAM
SAM: Boston Beer Company Inc (The)
223.43 USD 0.16 (0.07%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SAM ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 221.26 e ad un massimo di 225.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Boston Beer Company Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SAM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
221.26 225.94
Intervallo Annuale
185.33 329.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 223.59
- Apertura
- 224.88
- Bid
- 223.43
- Ask
- 223.73
- Minimo
- 221.26
- Massimo
- 225.94
- Volume
- 365
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.61%
20 settembre, sabato