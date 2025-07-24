QuotazioniSezioni
SAM: Boston Beer Company Inc (The)

223.43 USD 0.16 (0.07%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SAM ha avuto una variazione del -0.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 221.26 e ad un massimo di 225.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Boston Beer Company Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
221.26 225.94
Intervallo Annuale
185.33 329.55
Chiusura Precedente
223.59
Apertura
224.88
Bid
223.43
Ask
223.73
Minimo
221.26
Massimo
225.94
Volume
365
Variazione giornaliera
-0.07%
Variazione Mensile
1.84%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.04%
Variazione Annuale
-22.61%
20 settembre, sabato