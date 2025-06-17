QuotesSections
SAA: ProShares Ultra SmallCap600

25.96 USD 0.43 (1.63%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SAA exchange rate has changed by -1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.95 and at a high of 26.41.

Follow ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.95 26.41
Year Range
15.38 32.31
Previous Close
26.39
Open
26.41
Bid
25.96
Ask
26.26
Low
25.95
High
26.41
Volume
15
Daily Change
-1.63%
Month Change
5.36%
6 Months Change
24.93%
Year Change
-2.99%
21 September, Sunday