Currencies / RYAAY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RYAAY: Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe
57.97 USD 0.15 (0.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RYAAY exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.73 and at a high of 58.24.
Follow Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RYAAY News
- Should Value Investors Buy Ryanair (RYAAY) Stock?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Delta Air Lines, Ryanair and SkyWest
- 3 Airline Stocks in Focus as Industry Prospects Brighten
- Copa Holdings' August 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
- Poland says UN Security Council will meet on drone incursions
- Allegiant August 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Ryanair CEO warns Russia-Ukraine war to impact European airlines
- Russian drones in Poland’s airspace stir worries for Europe’s civil aviation
- LATAM Airlines August 2025 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Ryanair, Latam Airlines and Skywest
- Ryanair presses legal challenge to Dublin Airport night movement cap
- 6 Reasons Why You Should Add SkyWest Stock to Your Portfolio
- Airline Stock Roundup: JBLU's Bullish Q3 View, RYAAY & UAL in Focus
- European shares rise ahead of crucial French no-confidence vote
- Ryanair stock rating downgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs on valuation
- Volaris Reports Decrease in Consolidated Load Factor for August
- Ryanair to cut winter capacity in Spain due to high airport charges
- Ryanair Issues Impressive Traffic Numbers for August 2025
- Allegiant July 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year
- Stock Market Erases Gains As Alibaba News Hits Nvidia, AI Plays: Weekly Review
- With Few Airline Stocks Forming Good Charts, Consider This Alternative
- 6 Reasons Why Investors Should Invest in Ryanair Stock Now
- Ryanair welcomes Boeing fast-track plane deliveries
Daily Range
57.73 58.24
Year Range
38.52 67.18
- Previous Close
- 58.12
- Open
- 57.94
- Bid
- 57.97
- Ask
- 58.27
- Low
- 57.73
- High
- 58.24
- Volume
- 1.583 K
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- -3.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.57%
- Year Change
- 27.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%