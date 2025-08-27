QuotesSections
RYAAY
RYAAY: Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe

57.97 USD 0.15 (0.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RYAAY exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.73 and at a high of 58.24.

Daily Range
57.73 58.24
Year Range
38.52 67.18
Previous Close
58.12
Open
57.94
Bid
57.97
Ask
58.27
Low
57.73
High
58.24
Volume
1.583 K
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
-3.69%
6 Months Change
35.57%
Year Change
27.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%