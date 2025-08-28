Währungen / RYAAY
RYAAY: Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe
56.75 USD 0.85 (1.48%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RYAAY hat sich für heute um -1.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 55.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 56.96 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
55.83 56.96
Jahresspanne
38.52 67.18
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 57.60
- Eröffnung
- 56.19
- Bid
- 56.75
- Ask
- 57.05
- Tief
- 55.83
- Hoch
- 56.96
- Volumen
- 2.822 K
- Tagesänderung
- -1.48%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.72%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.72%
- Jahresänderung
- 24.56%
