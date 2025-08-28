KurseKategorien
RYAAY: Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe

56.75 USD 0.85 (1.48%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RYAAY hat sich für heute um -1.48% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 55.83 bis zu einem Hoch von 56.96 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
55.83 56.96
Jahresspanne
38.52 67.18
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
57.60
Eröffnung
56.19
Bid
56.75
Ask
57.05
Tief
55.83
Hoch
56.96
Volumen
2.822 K
Tagesänderung
-1.48%
Monatsänderung
-5.72%
6-Monatsänderung
32.72%
Jahresänderung
24.56%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K