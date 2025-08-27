货币 / RYAAY
RYAAY: Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe
57.81 USD 0.31 (0.53%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RYAAY汇率已更改-0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点57.70和高点58.24进行交易。
关注Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
57.70 58.24
年范围
38.52 67.18
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.12
- 开盘价
- 57.94
- 卖价
- 57.81
- 买价
- 58.11
- 最低价
- 57.70
- 最高价
- 58.24
- 交易量
- 2.626 K
- 日变化
- -0.53%
- 月变化
- -3.95%
- 6个月变化
- 35.20%
- 年变化
- 26.89%
