QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RYAAY
Tornare a Azioni

RYAAY: Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe

55.79 USD 0.96 (1.69%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RYAAY ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.72 e ad un massimo di 56.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RYAAY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.72 56.52
Intervallo Annuale
38.52 67.18
Chiusura Precedente
56.75
Apertura
56.52
Bid
55.79
Ask
56.09
Minimo
55.72
Massimo
56.52
Volume
3.707 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.69%
Variazione Mensile
-7.31%
Variazione Semestrale
30.47%
Variazione Annuale
22.45%
20 settembre, sabato