Valute / RYAAY
RYAAY: Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe
55.79 USD 0.96 (1.69%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RYAAY ha avuto una variazione del -1.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.72 e ad un massimo di 56.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Ryanair Holdings plc - American Depositary Shares, each represe. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RYAAY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.72 56.52
Intervallo Annuale
38.52 67.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.75
- Apertura
- 56.52
- Bid
- 55.79
- Ask
- 56.09
- Minimo
- 55.72
- Massimo
- 56.52
- Volume
- 3.707 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.45%
20 settembre, sabato