RWAYL: Runway Growth Finance Corp - 7.50% Notes due 2027

25.2172 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RWAYL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.1885 and at a high of 25.2180.

Follow Runway Growth Finance Corp - 7.50% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.1885 25.2180
Year Range
24.5800 25.5300
Previous Close
25.2172
Open
25.1885
Bid
25.2172
Ask
25.2202
Low
25.1885
High
25.2180
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.03%
6 Months Change
0.59%
Year Change
0.35%
