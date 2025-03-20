Currencies / RWAYL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RWAYL: Runway Growth Finance Corp - 7.50% Notes due 2027
25.2172 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RWAYL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.1885 and at a high of 25.2180.
Follow Runway Growth Finance Corp - 7.50% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RWAYL News
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Yield Hunting Part 26: Close To 8% With Runway Growth Finance And Its Baby Bonds (RWAY)
- Yield-Hunting Part 15: Runway Growth Finance And Its Baby Bond (NASDAQ:RWAY)
- Runway Growth Finance Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RWAY)
Daily Range
25.1885 25.2180
Year Range
24.5800 25.5300
- Previous Close
- 25.2172
- Open
- 25.1885
- Bid
- 25.2172
- Ask
- 25.2202
- Low
- 25.1885
- High
- 25.2180
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.59%
- Year Change
- 0.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%