Currencies / RUMBW
RUMBW: Rumble Inc - Warrant
2.3201 USD 0.0199 (0.85%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RUMBW exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.2121 and at a high of 2.3400.
Follow Rumble Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
2.2121 2.3400
Year Range
1.0700 7.0000
- Previous Close
- 2.3400
- Open
- 2.2200
- Bid
- 2.3201
- Ask
- 2.3231
- Low
- 2.2121
- High
- 2.3400
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -0.85%
- Month Change
- 9.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.87%
- Year Change
- 103.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%