QuotesSections
Currencies / RUMBW
Back to US Stock Market

RUMBW: Rumble Inc - Warrant

2.3201 USD 0.0199 (0.85%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RUMBW exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.2121 and at a high of 2.3400.

Follow Rumble Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RUMBW News

Daily Range
2.2121 2.3400
Year Range
1.0700 7.0000
Previous Close
2.3400
Open
2.2200
Bid
2.3201
Ask
2.3231
Low
2.2121
High
2.3400
Volume
41
Daily Change
-0.85%
Month Change
9.44%
6 Months Change
0.87%
Year Change
103.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%