- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ROKT: SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF
ROKT exchange rate has changed by -1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.83 and at a high of 79.97.
Follow SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ROKT News
- Why Planet Labs Stock Is Gaining Today - Planet Labs (NYSE:PL)
- The Case For Industrial Development In The Next Cycle
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- 3 Reasons to Buy Space ETFs With a Long-Term View
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Weakened In August
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Space IPOs Grabbing Attention: ETFs in Focus
- Industrial Production At Highest Levels Since 2018
- Richmond Fed Manufacturing Activity Deteriorated Further In July
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF, Spear Alpha ETF, Procure Space ETF and SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF
- Space ETFs That Can Launch Your Portfolio Higher
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In June
- Industrial Sector Looks To Gain On AI Data Centre Demand
- S&P Global U.S. Manufacturing PMI: Highest Level In 3 Years
- Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index: Activity Remained Weak In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2025
- Industrial Realignment: Trade, Ports, And Market Shifts
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Producer Price Index: Wholesale Inflation Cooler Than Expected In May
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ROKT stock price today?
SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock is priced at 78.83 today. It trades within 78.83 - 79.97, yesterday's close was 80.04, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of ROKT shows these updates.
Does SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF is currently valued at 78.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 54.99% and USD. View the chart live to track ROKT movements.
How to buy ROKT stock?
You can buy SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF shares at the current price of 78.83. Orders are usually placed near 78.83 or 79.13, while 4 and -1.43% show market activity. Follow ROKT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ROKT stock?
Investing in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.26 - 80.20 and current price 78.83. Many compare 4.02% and 44.30% before placing orders at 78.83 or 79.13. Explore the ROKT price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the past year was 80.20. Within 45.26 - 80.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) over the year was 45.26. Comparing it with the current 78.83 and 45.26 - 80.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROKT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ROKT stock split?
SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.04, and 54.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 80.04
- Open
- 79.97
- Bid
- 78.83
- Ask
- 79.13
- Low
- 78.83
- High
- 79.97
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -1.51%
- Month Change
- 4.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.30%
- Year Change
- 54.99%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.576%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
- $0.36 B
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $18.05 B