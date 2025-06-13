QuotesSections
ROKT: SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF

78.83 USD 1.21 (1.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ROKT exchange rate has changed by -1.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 78.83 and at a high of 79.97.

Follow SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ROKT stock price today?

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock is priced at 78.83 today. It trades within 78.83 - 79.97, yesterday's close was 80.04, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of ROKT shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF is currently valued at 78.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 54.99% and USD. View the chart live to track ROKT movements.

How to buy ROKT stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF shares at the current price of 78.83. Orders are usually placed near 78.83 or 79.13, while 4 and -1.43% show market activity. Follow ROKT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ROKT stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.26 - 80.20 and current price 78.83. Many compare 4.02% and 44.30% before placing orders at 78.83 or 79.13. Explore the ROKT price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF in the past year was 80.20. Within 45.26 - 80.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 80.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) over the year was 45.26. Comparing it with the current 78.83 and 45.26 - 80.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ROKT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ROKT stock split?

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 80.04, and 54.99% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
78.83 79.97
Year Range
45.26 80.20
Previous Close
80.04
Open
79.97
Bid
78.83
Ask
79.13
Low
78.83
High
79.97
Volume
4
Daily Change
-1.51%
Month Change
4.02%
6 Months Change
44.30%
Year Change
54.99%
07 October, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​33.988 B
Prev
$​-78.311 B
12:30
USD
Exports
Act
Fcst
Prev
$​280.464 B
12:30
USD
Imports
Act
Fcst
Prev
$​358.775 B
14:05
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
3-Year Note Auction
Act
3.576%
Fcst
Prev
3.485%
19:00
USD
Fed Consumer Credit m/m
Act
$​0.36 B
Fcst
$​11.24 B
Prev
$​18.05 B