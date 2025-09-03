QuotesSections
Currencies / RL
RL: Ralph Lauren Corporation

312.86 USD 2.93 (0.93%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RL exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 303.38 and at a high of 313.41.

Follow Ralph Lauren Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
303.38 313.41
Year Range
176.61 321.77
Previous Close
315.79
Open
306.00
Bid
312.86
Ask
313.16
Low
303.38
High
313.41
Volume
785
Daily Change
-0.93%
Month Change
6.81%
6 Months Change
40.93%
Year Change
61.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%