RL: Ralph Lauren Corporation
312.86 USD 2.93 (0.93%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RL exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 303.38 and at a high of 313.41.
Follow Ralph Lauren Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
303.38 313.41
Year Range
176.61 321.77
- Previous Close
- 315.79
- Open
- 306.00
- Bid
- 312.86
- Ask
- 313.16
- Low
- 303.38
- High
- 313.41
- Volume
- 785
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- 6.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.93%
- Year Change
- 61.67%
