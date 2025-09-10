货币 / RL
RL: Ralph Lauren Corporation
314.84 USD 0.95 (0.30%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RL汇率已更改-0.30%。当日，交易品种以低点303.38和高点316.14进行交易。
关注Ralph Lauren Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RL新闻
- Telsey上调Ralph Lauren股票目标价至350美元，看好战略前景
- Telsey raises Ralph Lauren stock price target to $350 on strategic outlook
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:RL) 2025-09-17
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- V.F. Corp Set to Offload Dickies as Part of Turnaround Strategy
- Will Ralph Lauren's Digital Momentum & Global Expansion Power Growth?
- Ralph Lauren shares slip after unveiling long-term financial outlook
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 16th
- How to Find Strong Buy Consumer Discretionary Stocks Using the Zacks Rank
- Ralph Lauren股价在公布长期增长战略后下跌
- Ralph Lauren stock falls after unveiling long-term growth strategy
- lululemon's Fresh Styles, Soft Sales: Is Innovation Falling Short?
- 4 GARP Stocks That Investors Can Scoop Up for Maximum Returns
- Here's Why Ralph Lauren (RL) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Ralph Lauren Stock: A Successful Retail Turnaround At An Elevated Valuation (NYSE:RL)
- 拉夫·劳伦宣布每股0.9125美元的季度股息
- Ralph Lauren announces quarterly dividend of $0.9125 per share
- Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Hasbro (HAS) This Year?
- Needham上调Ralph Lauren股票目标价至350美元，看好品牌战略
- Needham raises Ralph Lauren stock price target to $350 on brand strategy
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Stocks & Index Items to Watch from August's CPI Data
- Will Interparfums' Fragrance Portfolio & Strategies Fuel Growth?
- Is lululemon's Earnings Outlook Still Aligned With Its Growth Story?
日范围
303.38 316.14
年范围
176.61 321.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 315.79
- 开盘价
- 306.00
- 卖价
- 314.84
- 买价
- 315.14
- 最低价
- 303.38
- 最高价
- 316.14
- 交易量
- 1.563 K
- 日变化
- -0.30%
- 月变化
- 7.49%
- 6个月变化
- 41.83%
- 年变化
- 62.69%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值