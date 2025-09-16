CotationsSections
Devises / RL
Retour à Actions

RL: Ralph Lauren Corporation

312.46 USD 1.47 (0.47%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RL a changé de -0.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 311.64 et à un maximum de 316.43.

Suivez la dynamique Ralph Lauren Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RL Nouvelles

Range quotidien
311.64 316.43
Range Annuel
176.61 321.77
Clôture Précédente
313.93
Ouverture
313.94
Bid
312.46
Ask
312.76
Plus Bas
311.64
Plus Haut
316.43
Volume
1.204 K
Changement quotidien
-0.47%
Changement Mensuel
6.68%
Changement à 6 Mois
40.75%
Changement Annuel
61.46%
20 septembre, samedi