RL: Ralph Lauren Corporation
312.46 USD 1.47 (0.47%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de RL a changé de -0.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 311.64 et à un maximum de 316.43.
Suivez la dynamique Ralph Lauren Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
311.64 316.43
Range Annuel
176.61 321.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 313.93
- Ouverture
- 313.94
- Bid
- 312.46
- Ask
- 312.76
- Plus Bas
- 311.64
- Plus Haut
- 316.43
- Volume
- 1.204 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.47%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.68%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 40.75%
- Changement Annuel
- 61.46%
20 septembre, samedi