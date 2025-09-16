Valute / RL
RL: Ralph Lauren Corporation
312.46 USD 1.47 (0.47%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RL ha avuto una variazione del -0.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 311.64 e ad un massimo di 316.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Ralph Lauren Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
311.64 316.43
Intervallo Annuale
176.61 321.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 313.93
- Apertura
- 313.94
- Bid
- 312.46
- Ask
- 312.76
- Minimo
- 311.64
- Massimo
- 316.43
- Volume
- 1.204 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.68%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 61.46%
20 settembre, sabato