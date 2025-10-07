- Overview
RITM-PE: Rithm Capital Corp.
RITM-PE exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.97 and at a high of 25.00.
Follow Rithm Capital Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RITM-PE stock price today?
Rithm Capital Corp. stock is priced at 24.98 today. It trades within 24.97 - 25.00, yesterday's close was 24.97, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of RITM-PE shows these updates.
Does Rithm Capital Corp. stock pay dividends?
Rithm Capital Corp. is currently valued at 24.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.08% and USD. View the chart live to track RITM-PE movements.
How to buy RITM-PE stock?
You can buy Rithm Capital Corp. shares at the current price of 24.98. Orders are usually placed near 24.98 or 25.28, while 31 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow RITM-PE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into RITM-PE stock?
Investing in Rithm Capital Corp. involves considering the yearly range 24.81 - 25.07 and current price 24.98. Many compare 0.28% and -0.08% before placing orders at 24.98 or 25.28. Explore the RITM-PE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rithm Capital Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rithm Capital Corp. in the past year was 25.07. Within 24.81 - 25.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rithm Capital Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Rithm Capital Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM-PE) over the year was 24.81. Comparing it with the current 24.98 and 24.81 - 25.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch RITM-PE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did RITM-PE stock split?
Rithm Capital Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.97, and -0.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.97
- Open
- 25.00
- Bid
- 24.98
- Ask
- 25.28
- Low
- 24.97
- High
- 25.00
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.08%
- Year Change
- -0.08%
