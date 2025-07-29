Currencies / RGA
RGA: Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated
186.24 USD 2.96 (1.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RGA exchange rate has changed by -1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 185.30 and at a high of 188.22.
Follow Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RGA News
Daily Range
185.30 188.22
Year Range
159.25 233.81
- Previous Close
- 189.20
- Open
- 188.22
- Bid
- 186.24
- Ask
- 186.54
- Low
- 185.30
- High
- 188.22
- Volume
- 570
- Daily Change
- -1.56%
- Month Change
- -3.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.97%
- Year Change
- -13.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%