Currencies / QUS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QUS: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
168.56 USD 0.08 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QUS exchange rate has changed by -0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 168.26 and at a high of 169.04.
Follow SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QUS News
- Is SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Should SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Is SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Tariffs And Trade Wars: What Do They Mean For Investors?
- Six Impossible Things Before Breakfast?
Daily Range
168.26 169.04
Year Range
137.58 169.43
- Previous Close
- 168.64
- Open
- 168.86
- Bid
- 168.56
- Ask
- 168.86
- Low
- 168.26
- High
- 169.04
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- -0.05%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.18%
- Year Change
- 7.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev