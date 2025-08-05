- Overview
QTEC: First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
QTEC exchange rate has changed by 1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 236.72 and at a high of 237.94.
Follow First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QTEC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QTEC stock price today?
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock is priced at 236.72 today. It trades within 236.72 - 237.94, yesterday's close was 233.27, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of QTEC shows these updates.
Does First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund is currently valued at 236.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.33% and USD. View the chart live to track QTEC movements.
How to buy QTEC stock?
You can buy First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares at the current price of 236.72. Orders are usually placed near 236.72 or 237.02, while 39 and -0.51% show market activity. Follow QTEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTEC stock?
Investing in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 143.92 - 237.94 and current price 236.72. Many compare 3.72% and 31.08% before placing orders at 236.72 or 237.02. Explore the QTEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the past year was 237.94. Within 143.92 - 237.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 233.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) over the year was 143.92. Comparing it with the current 236.72 and 143.92 - 237.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTEC stock split?
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 233.27, and 26.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 233.27
- Open
- 237.94
- Bid
- 236.72
- Ask
- 237.02
- Low
- 236.72
- High
- 237.94
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 1.48%
- Month Change
- 3.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.08%
- Year Change
- 26.33%