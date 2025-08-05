시세섹션
통화 / QTEC
주식로 돌아가기

QTEC: First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

236.72 USD 3.45 (1.48%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

QTEC 환율이 오늘 1.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 236.72이고 고가는 237.94이었습니다.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

QTEC News

자주 묻는 질문

What is QTEC stock price today?

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock is priced at 236.72 today. It trades within 236.72 - 237.94, yesterday's close was 233.27, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of QTEC shows these updates.

Does First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund is currently valued at 236.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.33% and USD. View the chart live to track QTEC movements.

How to buy QTEC stock?

You can buy First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares at the current price of 236.72. Orders are usually placed near 236.72 or 237.02, while 39 and -0.51% show market activity. Follow QTEC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into QTEC stock?

Investing in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 143.92 - 237.94 and current price 236.72. Many compare 3.72% and 31.08% before placing orders at 236.72 or 237.02. Explore the QTEC price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the past year was 237.94. Within 143.92 - 237.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 233.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) over the year was 143.92. Comparing it with the current 236.72 and 143.92 - 237.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTEC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did QTEC stock split?

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 233.27, and 26.33% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
236.72 237.94
년간 변동
143.92 237.94
이전 종가
233.27
시가
237.94
Bid
236.72
Ask
237.02
저가
236.72
고가
237.94
볼륨
39
일일 변동
1.48%
월 변동
3.72%
6개월 변동
31.08%
년간 변동율
26.33%
06 10월, 월요일