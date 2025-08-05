- 개요
QTEC: First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund
QTEC 환율이 오늘 1.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 236.72이고 고가는 237.94이었습니다.
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
QTEC News
자주 묻는 질문
What is QTEC stock price today?
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock is priced at 236.72 today. It trades within 236.72 - 237.94, yesterday's close was 233.27, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of QTEC shows these updates.
Does First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund is currently valued at 236.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.33% and USD. View the chart live to track QTEC movements.
How to buy QTEC stock?
You can buy First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares at the current price of 236.72. Orders are usually placed near 236.72 or 237.02, while 39 and -0.51% show market activity. Follow QTEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QTEC stock?
Investing in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 143.92 - 237.94 and current price 236.72. Many compare 3.72% and 31.08% before placing orders at 236.72 or 237.02. Explore the QTEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the past year was 237.94. Within 143.92 - 237.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 233.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) over the year was 143.92. Comparing it with the current 236.72 and 143.92 - 237.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QTEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QTEC stock split?
First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 233.27, and 26.33% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 233.27
- 시가
- 237.94
- Bid
- 236.72
- Ask
- 237.02
- 저가
- 236.72
- 고가
- 237.94
- 볼륨
- 39
- 일일 변동
- 1.48%
- 월 변동
- 3.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 31.08%
- 년간 변동율
- 26.33%