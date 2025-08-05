- Overview
QQXT: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
QQXT exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.52 and at a high of 98.07.
Follow First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QQXT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is QQXT stock price today?
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock is priced at 97.76 today. It trades within 97.52 - 98.07, yesterday's close was 97.27, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of QQXT shows these updates.
Does First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund is currently valued at 97.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.57% and USD. View the chart live to track QQXT movements.
How to buy QQXT stock?
You can buy First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund shares at the current price of 97.76. Orders are usually placed near 97.76 or 98.06, while 12 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow QQXT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into QQXT stock?
Investing in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 83.56 - 101.41 and current price 97.76. Many compare -1.01% and 5.17% before placing orders at 97.76 or 98.06. Explore the QQXT price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the past year was 101.41. Within 83.56 - 101.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 97.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Nasdaq-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) over the year was 83.56. Comparing it with the current 97.76 and 83.56 - 101.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch QQXT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did QQXT stock split?
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 97.27, and 4.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 97.27
- Open
- 97.67
- Bid
- 97.76
- Ask
- 98.06
- Low
- 97.52
- High
- 98.07
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- -1.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.17%
- Year Change
- 4.57%
