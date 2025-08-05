QuotesSections
QQXT: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

97.76 USD 0.49 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

QQXT exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.52 and at a high of 98.07.

Follow First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

QQXT News

Daily Range
97.52 98.07
Year Range
83.56 101.41
Previous Close
97.27
Open
97.67
Bid
97.76
Ask
98.06
Low
97.52
High
98.07
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.50%
Month Change
-1.01%
6 Months Change
5.17%
Year Change
4.57%
