Currencies / QQQM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
QQQM: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
246.79 USD 1.67 (0.68%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QQQM exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 245.30 and at a high of 247.03.
Follow Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QQQM News
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- All-Time Highs Are Not Necessarily Reasons To Sell
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Key Factoids Point To How Overvalued The Nasdaq Has Become
- Overbought Becomes The Norm For The Nasdaq
- Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF: A Low-Cost ETF Option To Play The AI Boom (QQQM)
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- Nasdaq 100 On Pace For 9th Straight Daily Gain (Nasdaq Global Indices:NDX)
- QQQJ: A Guide To Invesco's Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Nasdaq Leads U.S. Indices In Indecisive Moves: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Overview
- YMAX: An Alternative Way To Manage NAV Risk (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- ARKK And QQQM: More Reasons To Go With QQQM
- Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF: A Better Buy Than QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQM)
- QQQM ETF: Earnings Growth Power Supports High Beta Investing (NASDAQ:QQQM)
- Should Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- 3 Reasons Why Nasdaq ETFs Hit a Record High
- The Earnings Party Hits A Wall: Strong Q2 Profits Can't Overcome Macro Fears
- Secular Bull Markets: The Shot Clock Is Ticking
- Nasdaq ETF (QQQM) Hits New 52-Week High
- Will Nasdaq ETFs Continue Their Rally Going Into Q2 Earnings?
- Another 1,000-Point Level Bites The Dust
Daily Range
245.30 247.03
Year Range
165.72 247.03
- Previous Close
- 245.12
- Open
- 245.89
- Bid
- 246.79
- Ask
- 247.09
- Low
- 245.30
- High
- 247.03
- Volume
- 5.670 K
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 6.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.31%
- Year Change
- 22.92%