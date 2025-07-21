QuotazioniSezioni
QQQM: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

246.99 USD 0.20 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio QQQM ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 246.49 e ad un massimo di 247.29.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
246.49 247.29
Intervallo Annuale
165.72 247.29
Chiusura Precedente
246.79
Apertura
246.60
Bid
246.99
Ask
247.29
Minimo
246.49
Massimo
247.29
Volume
1.242 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.08%
Variazione Mensile
6.89%
Variazione Semestrale
28.41%
Variazione Annuale
23.02%
