Valute / QQQM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
QQQM: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
246.99 USD 0.20 (0.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio QQQM ha avuto una variazione del 0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 246.49 e ad un massimo di 247.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
QQQM News
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- All-Time Highs Are Not Necessarily Reasons To Sell
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Key Factoids Point To How Overvalued The Nasdaq Has Become
- Overbought Becomes The Norm For The Nasdaq
- Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF: A Low-Cost ETF Option To Play The AI Boom (QQQM)
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- Nasdaq 100 On Pace For 9th Straight Daily Gain (Nasdaq Global Indices:NDX)
- QQQJ: A Guide To Invesco's Nasdaq Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Nasdaq Leads U.S. Indices In Indecisive Moves: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Overview
- YMAX: An Alternative Way To Manage NAV Risk (NYSEARCA:YMAX)
- ARKK And QQQM: More Reasons To Go With QQQM
- Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF: A Better Buy Than QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQM)
- QQQM ETF: Earnings Growth Power Supports High Beta Investing (NASDAQ:QQQM)
- Should Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- 3 Reasons Why Nasdaq ETFs Hit a Record High
- The Earnings Party Hits A Wall: Strong Q2 Profits Can't Overcome Macro Fears
- Secular Bull Markets: The Shot Clock Is Ticking
- Nasdaq ETF (QQQM) Hits New 52-Week High
- Will Nasdaq ETFs Continue Their Rally Going Into Q2 Earnings?
- Another 1,000-Point Level Bites The Dust
Intervallo Giornaliero
246.49 247.29
Intervallo Annuale
165.72 247.29
- Chiusura Precedente
- 246.79
- Apertura
- 246.60
- Bid
- 246.99
- Ask
- 247.29
- Minimo
- 246.49
- Massimo
- 247.29
- Volume
- 1.242 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 23.02%