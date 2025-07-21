货币 / QQQM
QQQM: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
246.99 USD 0.20 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日QQQM汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点246.49和高点247.29进行交易。
关注Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
QQQM新闻
日范围
246.49 247.29
年范围
165.72 247.29
- 前一天收盘价
- 246.79
- 开盘价
- 246.60
- 卖价
- 246.99
- 买价
- 247.29
- 最低价
- 246.49
- 最高价
- 247.29
- 交易量
- 1.242 K
- 日变化
- 0.08%
- 月变化
- 6.89%
- 6个月变化
- 28.41%
- 年变化
- 23.02%