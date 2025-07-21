报价部分
货币 / QQQM
QQQM: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

246.99 USD 0.20 (0.08%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日QQQM汇率已更改0.08%。当日，交易品种以低点246.49和高点247.29进行交易。

关注Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
246.49 247.29
年范围
165.72 247.29
前一天收盘价
246.79
开盘价
246.60
卖价
246.99
买价
247.29
最低价
246.49
最高价
247.29
交易量
1.242 K
日变化
0.08%
月变化
6.89%
6个月变化
28.41%
年变化
23.02%
22 九月, 星期一
13:45
USD
FOMC成员Williams讲话
实际值
预测值
前值