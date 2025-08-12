Currencies / QQEW
QQEW: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
137.94 USD 0.07 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
QQEW exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 137.49 and at a high of 138.06.
Follow First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
QQEW News
Daily Range
137.49 138.06
Year Range
104.28 140.24
- Previous Close
- 137.87
- Open
- 137.89
- Bid
- 137.94
- Ask
- 138.24
- Low
- 137.49
- High
- 138.06
- Volume
- 110
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 2.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.14%
- Year Change
- 9.98%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev