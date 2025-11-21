- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
Q: Q
Q exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.22 and at a high of 75.38.
Follow Q dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Q stock price today?
Q stock is priced at 74.46 today. It trades within 73.22 - 75.38, yesterday's close was 74.89, and trading volume reached 691. The live price chart of Q shows these updates.
Does Q stock pay dividends?
Q is currently valued at 74.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -24.04% and USD. View the chart live to track Q movements.
How to buy Q stock?
You can buy Q shares at the current price of 74.46. Orders are usually placed near 74.46 or 74.76, while 691 and -0.71% show market activity. Follow Q updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into Q stock?
Investing in Q involves considering the yearly range 74.50 - 105.38 and current price 74.46. Many compare -24.04% and -24.04% before placing orders at 74.46 or 74.76. Explore the Q price chart live with daily changes.
What are Qnity Electronics, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Qnity Electronics, Inc. in the past year was 105.38. Within 74.50 - 105.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Q performance using the live chart.
What are Qnity Electronics, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) over the year was 74.50. Comparing it with the current 74.46 and 74.50 - 105.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch Q moves on the chart live for more details.
When did Q stock split?
Q has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.89, and -24.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 74.89
- Open
- 74.99
- Bid
- 74.46
- Ask
- 74.76
- Low
- 73.22
- High
- 75.38
- Volume
- 691
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- -24.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.04%
- Year Change
- -24.04%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 51.0
- Fcst
- 50.3
- Prev
- 50.3
- Act
- 51.0
- Fcst
- 49.0
- Prev
- 49.0
- Act
- 4.5%
- Fcst
- 4.7%
- Prev
- 4.7%
- Act
- 3.4%
- Fcst
- 3.6%
- Prev
- 3.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 417
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev