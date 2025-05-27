QuotesSections
Currencies / PPIH
Back to US Stock Market

PPIH: Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc

22.73 USD 3.46 (13.21%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PPIH exchange rate has changed by -13.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.36 and at a high of 26.01.

Follow Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PPIH News

Daily Range
22.36 26.01
Year Range
8.81 33.09
Previous Close
26.19
Open
26.01
Bid
22.73
Ask
23.03
Low
22.36
High
26.01
Volume
1.369 K
Daily Change
-13.21%
Month Change
-23.36%
6 Months Change
84.80%
Year Change
73.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%