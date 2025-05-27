Currencies / PPIH
PPIH: Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc
22.73 USD 3.46 (13.21%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PPIH exchange rate has changed by -13.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.36 and at a high of 26.01.
Follow Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PPIH News
Daily Range
22.36 26.01
Year Range
8.81 33.09
- Previous Close
- 26.19
- Open
- 26.01
- Bid
- 22.73
- Ask
- 23.03
- Low
- 22.36
- High
- 26.01
- Volume
- 1.369 K
- Daily Change
- -13.21%
- Month Change
- -23.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 84.80%
- Year Change
- 73.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%