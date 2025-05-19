Currencies / PNRG
PNRG: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation
175.86 USD 3.91 (2.27%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PNRG exchange rate has changed by 2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 172.53 and at a high of 176.50.
Follow PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
172.53 176.50
Year Range
137.78 243.49
- Previous Close
- 171.95
- Open
- 173.36
- Bid
- 175.86
- Ask
- 176.16
- Low
- 172.53
- High
- 176.50
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 2.27%
- Month Change
- 17.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.18%
- Year Change
- 27.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%