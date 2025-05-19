QuotesSections
PNRG
PNRG: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation

175.86 USD 3.91 (2.27%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PNRG exchange rate has changed by 2.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 172.53 and at a high of 176.50.

Follow PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
172.53 176.50
Year Range
137.78 243.49
Previous Close
171.95
Open
173.36
Bid
175.86
Ask
176.16
Low
172.53
High
176.50
Volume
99
Daily Change
2.27%
Month Change
17.04%
6 Months Change
-22.18%
Year Change
27.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%