PNRG: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation

165.52 USD 6.24 (3.63%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PNRG ha avuto una variazione del -3.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 164.49 e ad un massimo di 170.65.

Segui le dinamiche di PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
164.49 170.65
Intervallo Annuale
137.78 243.49
Chiusura Precedente
171.76
Apertura
170.65
Bid
165.52
Ask
165.82
Minimo
164.49
Massimo
170.65
Volume
56
Variazione giornaliera
-3.63%
Variazione Mensile
10.16%
Variazione Semestrale
-26.75%
Variazione Annuale
20.12%
