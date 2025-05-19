Valute / PNRG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PNRG: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation
165.52 USD 6.24 (3.63%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PNRG ha avuto una variazione del -3.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 164.49 e ad un massimo di 170.65.
Segui le dinamiche di PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PNRG News
- Is PrimeEnergy Stock a Smart Bet Amid Oil Slump & Gas Growth?
- PrimeEnergy Q2 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Lower Oil Prices, Stock Declines
- Prime Energy Resources: The Place To Be During Uncertain Times (NASDAQ:PNRG)
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, SAP, AMD, PrimeEnergy Resources and ClearOne
- Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, SAP & AMD
- PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Announces Change in Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
- PrimeEnergy Resources: Watch The Partners (NASDAQ:PNRG)
- Primeenergy Resources Corp sees $1.16 million stock sale by ten percent owner
- PrimeEnergy Reports Increased Production, Higher Revenue, and Strategic Share Repurchases in Q1 2025
Intervallo Giornaliero
164.49 170.65
Intervallo Annuale
137.78 243.49
- Chiusura Precedente
- 171.76
- Apertura
- 170.65
- Bid
- 165.52
- Ask
- 165.82
- Minimo
- 164.49
- Massimo
- 170.65
- Volume
- 56
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.12%
21 settembre, domenica