QuotesSections
Currencies / PLPC
Back to US Stock Market

PLPC: Preformed Line Products Company

197.66 USD 2.71 (1.35%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PLPC exchange rate has changed by -1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 194.43 and at a high of 200.50.

Follow Preformed Line Products Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PLPC News

Daily Range
194.43 200.50
Year Range
120.11 203.00
Previous Close
200.37
Open
197.20
Bid
197.66
Ask
197.96
Low
194.43
High
200.50
Volume
116
Daily Change
-1.35%
Month Change
4.05%
6 Months Change
41.23%
Year Change
58.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%