PLPC: Preformed Line Products Company

201.79 USD 4.24 (2.06%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLPC ha avuto una variazione del -2.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 201.25 e ad un massimo di 207.08.

Segui le dinamiche di Preformed Line Products Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
201.25 207.08
Intervallo Annuale
120.11 207.08
Chiusura Precedente
206.03
Apertura
207.08
Bid
201.79
Ask
202.09
Minimo
201.25
Massimo
207.08
Volume
130
Variazione giornaliera
-2.06%
Variazione Mensile
6.22%
Variazione Semestrale
44.18%
Variazione Annuale
61.99%
20 settembre, sabato