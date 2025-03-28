Currencies / PIII
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PIII: P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A
8.38 USD 0.25 (2.90%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PIII exchange rate has changed by -2.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.15 and at a high of 8.78.
Follow P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PIII News
- P3 Health Partners earnings missed by $6.12, revenue topped estimates
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Enovis (ENOV) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (KRMD) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- P3 Health Partners appoints CEO Aric Coffman to board following director resignation
- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating P3 Health Partners, Inc.
- p3 health partners enters financing agreement with vbc growth spv 5
- PIII stock touches 52-week low at $6.86 amid market challenges
- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating P3 Health Partners, Inc.
- P3 Health shares dip as TD Cowen cuts price target to $8
- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating P3 Health Partners, Inc.
- P3 Health Partners Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
- Medicare Advantage Rates Expected To Climb Over 5%: CMS - Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)
- P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Daily Range
8.15 8.78
Year Range
0.14 10.20
- Previous Close
- 8.63
- Open
- 8.52
- Bid
- 8.38
- Ask
- 8.68
- Low
- 8.15
- High
- 8.78
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -2.90%
- Month Change
- 0.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 4829.41%
- Year Change
- 1943.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%