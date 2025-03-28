QuotazioniSezioni
PIII
PIII: P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A

8.24 USD 0.67 (8.85%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PIII ha avuto una variazione del 8.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.60 e ad un massimo di 8.47.

Segui le dinamiche di P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.60 8.47
Intervallo Annuale
0.14 11.30
Chiusura Precedente
7.57
Apertura
7.60
Bid
8.24
Ask
8.54
Minimo
7.60
Massimo
8.47
Volume
34
Variazione giornaliera
8.85%
Variazione Mensile
-1.20%
Variazione Semestrale
4747.06%
Variazione Annuale
1909.76%
20 settembre, sabato