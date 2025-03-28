Valute / PIII
PIII: P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A
8.24 USD 0.67 (8.85%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PIII ha avuto una variazione del 8.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.60 e ad un massimo di 8.47.
Segui le dinamiche di P3 Health Partners Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.60 8.47
Intervallo Annuale
0.14 11.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.57
- Apertura
- 7.60
- Bid
- 8.24
- Ask
- 8.54
- Minimo
- 7.60
- Massimo
- 8.47
- Volume
- 34
- Variazione giornaliera
- 8.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4747.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1909.76%
20 settembre, sabato