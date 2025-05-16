Currencies / PHGE
PHGE: BiomX Inc
0.49 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHGE exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.47 and at a high of 0.49.
Follow BiomX Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PHGE News
- BiomX stock faces FDA clinical hold on nebulizer device concerns
- BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- BiomX sets date for 2025 annual meeting and shareholder proposal deadline
- BiomX stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright as Phase 2b trial begins
- BiomX stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright with $15 price target
- BiomX stock soars after initiating Phase 2b trial for cystic fibrosis therapy
- BiomX begins phase 2b trial for phage therapy targeting CF infections
- Biomx stock plunges to 52-week low, hitting $0.47
- BiomX CEO Jonathan Solomon to Present at Biomed Israel 2025 Conference
- H.C. Wainwright cuts BiomX stock target to $15, maintains Buy
Daily Range
0.47 0.49
Year Range
0.34 1.16
- Previous Close
- 0.49
- Open
- 0.48
- Bid
- 0.49
- Ask
- 0.79
- Low
- 0.47
- High
- 0.49
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -7.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.91%
- Year Change
- -52.43%
