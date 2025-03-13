Currencies / PHAR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PHAR: Pharming Group N.V. - ADS, each representing 10
14.31 USD 0.42 (3.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PHAR exchange rate has changed by 3.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.31 and at a high of 15.27.
Follow Pharming Group N.V. - ADS, each representing 10 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHAR News
- Zoetis Gains CVMP Backing for Portela, Eyes EU Approval in Cat OA Pain
- RAPP Stock Soars 62% in a Week on Meeting Phase II Epilepsy Study Goal
- TVTX Stock Soars as FDA Waives Advisory Committee for Filspari sNDA
- RARE Reports Positive Long-Term Data From Metabolic Disorder Study
- Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:PHAR)
- IMVT Stock Up 11% on Upbeat Batoclimab Hyperthyroidism Study Results
- Editas Nominates EDIT-401 as Lead In Vivo Therapy for High Cholesterol
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus
- OTLK Stock Crashes 54% as FDA Issues Second CRL for Eye Disease Drug
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Settles Firdapse Patent Litigation With Lupin
- Wall Street Analysts See a 142.26% Upside in Pharming Group (PHAR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Pharming Group (PHAR) Could Surge 145.75%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 25th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 25th
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
- US FDA approves KalVista Pharma’s swelling disorder drug, shares rise
- PHAR stock hits 52-week high at $11.14 amid robust growth
- Pharming Group: Small Dutch Company With Strong Revenues (NASDAQ:PHAR)
- Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
14.31 15.27
Year Range
7.31 15.61
- Previous Close
- 13.89
- Open
- 14.45
- Bid
- 14.31
- Ask
- 14.61
- Low
- 14.31
- High
- 15.27
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 3.02%
- Month Change
- 4.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 74.30%
- Year Change
- 78.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%